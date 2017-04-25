First London-Yiwu container train crossed Kazakhstan territory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The fiirst container train moving en London-Yiwu route has crossed the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the press service of Kazakhstan Railways.

The container train departed from the London terminal DP World London Gateway towards the largest logistics center of China in the city of Yiwu. The route runs through the tunnel under the English Channel, via France and Belgium, Germany, Poland, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan and further to China.



Executive director of JSC KTZ Express Karl Geissen says that "the potential of Kazakhstan's transport and logistics infrastructure enables the shippers to build a multimodal chain that cuts the delivery time twofold." "It takes approximately 36-38 days to deliver cargo by sea," he adds.



K. Geissen notes that the freight trains running between China and Europe strengthen the trade and economic ties, create platforms and opportunities for the development of ground transport between China and Western Europe through the territory of Kazakhstan, which in turn contributes to the implementation of Nurly Zhol program and One Belt, One Road initiative.



Recall, that the first train from China with consumer goods arrived in London in mid-January this year. Now the train, consisting of 32 containers loaded with British-made goods, has passed the route of about 12,000 kilometers to its destination in less than 20 days.