First movie channel launched in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev has launched the first Kazakh film channel "El Arna", Kazinform correspondent reports.



"The main goal of modern state policy is to promote our domestic products under a common brand "Made in Kazakhstan". However, it would be wrong to think only about light, heavy industry, agriculture and science-intensive industries, as popularization of the Kazakh creative product among our creative masses, including cinema, television, music, literature and painting, is also important", said the Minister the launch ceremony.

Mr. Abayev emphasized that it was with this socio-ideological, meaningful goal that the Ministry of Information and Communications launched a platform on the history of Kazakhstan. "National digital history" conducted a rebranding of "Adebiet portals", initiated a new domestic TV award "Tumar" and much more.



"Today we are launching one of our most anticipated projects - El Arna TV channel. It will broadcast our films, serials, documentary and short films, as well as classics of Kazakh cinema, educational projects and experimental work of young filmmakers", said Dauren Abayev.

In conclusion, the head of the Ministry thanked everyone who contributed to launching the project and the team of Khabar agency personally.



"I am sure that the first Kazakhstani film channel will not only win the hearts of TV viewers, but will also contribute to the development of creativity of our people" he concluded.

Prior to the launch, public figure Myrzatai Zholdasbekov gave a blessing and wished the channel long life and people's love.

"El Arna" began its broadcasting with a film about an outstanding Kazakh composer Shamshi Kaldayakov.