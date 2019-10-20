  • kz
    First non-glacier ski area in Alps gears up for Winter season

    13:02, 20 October 2019
    Photo: None
    KITZBUEHEL. KAZINFORM The Kitzbuehel ski resort is the first non-glacial ski resort of Austria to open the new Winter sports season 2019/2020.

    KitzSki, the Kitzbuehel mountain railways corporation, has stored snow over summer from the last winter season to prepare the slope at around 1,800 meters height above sea level, EFE reports.

    Wood chips or sawdust and tarpaulins cover the snow to thermally isolate it and preserve up to 80 to 90% of the initial amount of snow over the Summer time.

    Sport
