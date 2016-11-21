First Paralympic sports complex gradually becoming a reality in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A sports complex for Kazakhstan's National Paralympic team will be built in Astana city soon, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The new complex will fully meet the needs of Kazakhstani paralympians so that they could train at the gym and swimming pool all by themselves.



The U.S. National Olympic Committee recommended Kazakhstan to enlist help of American architect Ileana Rodriguez who will consult local authorities on the construction of the Paralympic sports complex.



Ms Rodriguez who happens to be a Paralympic athlete herself (she was 7th at the London Paralympics)has recently arrived in the Kazakh capital Astana.



"I was invited by the wonderful team of the Kazakhstan Paralympic Committee to take a look at the new facility that will be constructed for the athletes... This is a huge honor to be a part of this project," Ileana Rodriguez said.



It is expected that the first Paralympic sports complex will be unveiled in Kazakhstan in March 2017.