First parking meter installed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first parking meter that Astana motorists will use to pay for the right to park their vehicles has been installed in Nurzhol Boulevard in the Kazakh capital Astana. However, the device is not connected to the general automated parking system.

Astana LRT LLP explained that the installation of parking meters is underway and the exact number of these devices will be revealed later.



According to Vechernaya Astana newspaper, the parking meters are installed as part of the parking space management project launched in Astana city. In the future, the parking meters will be used to collect money in exchange for the right to park a vehicle in the commercial parking lots.



910 parking lots will appear in Nurzhol Boulevard as part of the first stage of the project. At first, the parking lots will be free of charge. The collection of the parking meters fees will start only after the general automated parking system is tested successfully.