First President clearly defined horizons, parameters of country's further progress - Foreign Office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On 19 March 2019, Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, made a historic address to the nation, conveying his decision to relinquish his duties as Head of State, and accordingly, signed the relevant Decree, according to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"On 20 March 2019, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the powers of the President were transferred to the Chairman of the Senate of Parliament, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev remains the Chairman of the Security Council, Chairman of the Assembly of the People of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the NurOtan party and a member of the Constitutional Council.

The modern political system of Kazakhstan ensures the complete continuity of power, as well as the steady political and economic development of the state. Modernization of all spheres of life and their activities will continue, aimed primarily at improving the well-being and quality of life of its citizens, strengthening civil society institutions, based on a democratic development model and the rule of law. The state will continue measures to enhance the investment climate in Kazakhstan, including protecting the rights and interests of foreign business partners.

The First President has clearly defined the horizons and parameters of the country's further progress in the Development Strategy of the Republic of Kazakhstan until 2050. The goal is to become one of the 30 most developed countries in the world.

The strategic vision of Nursultan Nazarbayev has defined the modern image of the country on the world stage. The special stance of Kazakhstan was recognized in the system of international relations.

The completed large-scale tasks and creative international initiatives of Nursultan Nazarbayev have become a solid guarantee of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state. They have also laid the foundations for the safe and stable development of our society in a long-term historical perspective.

The First President of Kazakhstan is a recognized leader of the global anti-nuclear weapons movement and the integration processes in Eurasia. Various key unique dialogue platforms were created at his initiative, aimed at restoring the atmosphere of trust in modern international relations. They are the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, to mention a few.

Kazakhstan will maintain its peaceful foreign policy based on the principles of a balanced multi-vector approach and pragmatism coupled with observing all international obligations. Relations with all countries of the world community will continue to be built on the pillars of mutual respect, equality and consideration of each other's interests.

The new President of the Republic of Kazakhstan will build his activities on the basis of the Constitution and other laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement reads.