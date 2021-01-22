  • kz
    First President of Kazakhstan receives Nur-Sultan Mayor

    18:55, 22 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov, Kazinform reports.

    The latter reported on further city development plans and measures for stabilization of the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Nur-Sultan. He noted that in 2020 the capital city attracted above KZT 1 trl of investments for realization of significant urban development projects and creation of convenient conditions for residents. Besides, the Mayor told about the city small and medium business support measures amid the pandemic.


    Astana Nur-Sultan Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
