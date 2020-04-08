First President’s article ‘When we hold together, we are invincible’ released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The article penned by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev «When we hold together, we are invincible» was released on the official website of Elbasy, Kazinform reports.

The article is devoted to the global fight against coronavirus pandemic.

«Among all the countries of the world Kazakhstan was one of the first to engage in the fight against the pandemic. A system of preventive measures was carried out. Relevant government agencies received special training. Kazakhstani doctors and researchers studied the development and spread of the pandemic. As a result, the coronavirus infection was taken under round-the-clock control. A lot has been done to stabilize the situation, and this work is underway», the article of Nursultan Nazarbayev reads.

The full text of the article is available on the official websites of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.





