First President’s contribution to Kazakhstan's development discussed in Bishkek

BISHKEK KAZINFORM The Kazakhs' Association of Kyrgyzstan held a round table dedicated to the Day of the First President, Kazinform correspondent reports from Bishkek.

Government officials, Zhogorku Kenesh deputies, members of the People’s Assembly of Kyrgyzstan, public figures and journalists took part in the event.

Tleuhor Boshumova, Councilor of the Association and one of the organizers of the event, noted that starting from 2013 Kazakhstan has marked the Day of the First President on December 1. She also highly emphasized Nursultan Nazarbayev's contribution to promotion of social and inter-ethnic stability and development of economic and political potential of the country.

"Today, due to its social and economic reforms Kazakhstan is a competitive and self-sufficient state, ranking among the world’s top 50 developed countries. The creative policy of the President of Kazakhstan contributed to the fact that our historical Homeland, by choosing [the right] development path, has made great achievements. Kazakhstan's international brand today is sustainable development, its unique model of interethnic and inter-religious understanding and tolerance", said Boshumova.

Aisulu Bayzhigitova, leader of the youth wing of the Association, told the audience about the childhood, youth and career path of the First President, as well as his great contribution to the formation of sovereign Kazakhstan.

"An ordinary country boy from a peasant family, Nursultan Nazarbayev, had a long and challenging career path from furnace worker in Karaganda to a Chairman of Kazakh SSR. On December 1, 1991 first nationwide Presidential elections of the Republic took place. Nazarbayev gained support of 98.7 percent of voters. And Kazakhstan's contemporary history clearly and objectively proves that today’s progress and achievements of the country are closely linked to the ideas and activity of the First President. Grateful nation highly praises merits of their permanent leader. And since June 15, 2010 Nursultan Nazarbayev was awarded the status of the Leader of the Nation ", added Bayzhigitova.

All speakers of the event highly appreciated contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the formation of independent Kazakhstan, as well as his international initiatives to establish mutual dialogue on the world order.

The event was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere and left a pleasant impression of Kazakh hospitality.