First President’s Fund to donate 200mn tenge for fight with COVID-19
The funds are donated at a direct instruction of Nursultan Nazarbayev.
«The state takes unprecedented measures to fight this infection. Domestic business also contributes to this activity. I call our society to back this initiative and manifest social responsibility and unity,» a statement from the Elbasy reads.
The funds will be equally distributed between the administrations of Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities and will be spent on encouraging the medical workers involved in fight with the pandemic, acquisition of additional amount of face masks and sanitizers. A part of the funds will be spent on provision of orphanages and specialized hospitals of Nur-Sultan with food stuffs.
The leadership of the Fund also handed over 50,000 face masks to the health department of Nur-Sultan.