First President's Library and Heydar Aliyev Centre sing memo

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Library of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation and Heydar Aliyev Centre signed the Memorandum of Cooperation in Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Library director Amerkhan Rakhimzhanov and Heydar Aliyev Centre director Anar Alakbarov became the signatories of the memorandum.



The aim of the memorandum is to promote ideas and initiatives of the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev (1993-2003), foster youth policy cooperation, implement joint cultural and educational, scientific and research projects to study national development and development of bilateral relations.



The memorandum is called to expand cooperation, deepen close friendly ties between the two nations.



Since that year the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan and Library of the First President of Kazakhstan plan to hold various events to promote heritage of the national leader, Heydar Aliyev, and the national leader, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and abroad.



As stated there, the signed document will let successfully realize joint cultural, social, educational projects.