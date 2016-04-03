First Russian sappers begin demining Palmyra - source in Damascus

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Earlier reports said that two groups of Russian sappers had set off to Palmyra for helping Syria to clear from mines the ancient city of Palmyra.

The vanguard of Russian sappers has begun demining Palmyra, an informed source in Damascus told TASS by phone on Saturday.

"We can confirm that the first group of Russian sappers have arrived in Palmyra and already started to clear from mines the road leading to the city's ancient part," he said.

Earlier reports said that two groups of Russian sappers had set off to Palmyra for helping Syria to clear from mines the ancient city of Palmyra, the UNESCO World Heritage site, liberated from terrorists.

Source: TASS