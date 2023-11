ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Residents of Semey were hugely surprised on Friday when the first snow hit the city. Mercury dropped to 0°C, Kazinform has learnt from arnapress.kz.

Meteorologists predict that cold spell will persist in the area through the upcoming weekend. Chances of precipitation are high. Mercury is expected to drop to -2, -3°C on Saturday night.



It should be noted that the heating season hasn't officially started in Semey.