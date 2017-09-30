First snow surprises S Kazakhstan region residents in September

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The first snow surprised the residents of South Kazakhstan region tonight. It hit the mountainous areas of Tolebi and Tyulkubas districts - for the first time in September, Kazinform reports.

Locals have been sharing the photos of the first snow on social media. It is worth reminding that the first snow hit northern and central regions of Kazakhstan on September 23 and now reached the south.







Meteorologists predict that the weather will be uncertain next week. Cold snap and wet snow are expected in the region.



Meanwhile, a storm alert has been issued in southern Kazakhstan. Mercury is set to drop to -3°C.



