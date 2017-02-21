First snowfall in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Today Beijing was hit by the first snowfall of 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

Temperature in Beijing is around zero degrees, today's high is expected at +1 degree, and low around 6 degrees.



Snow has become a rare phenomenon in recent years, in Chinese capital. A small amount of snow fell on Beijing on January 7th and almost immediately melted.



Usually snowfalls cause flight delays and cancellations at the main Beijing airport.



Meteorologists often recommend citizens to avoid contact with snow, as it absorbs pollutants from the air.

