    First snowfall in mountains and foothills around Almaty

    13:30, 28 September 2015
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM First snow has fallen in mountains and foothills around Almaty, namely in Medeu high-mountain skating-rink and Shymbulak ski resort. This became known due to online broadcast from Shymbulak and Instagram users' pictures.

    As for the city, it has been raining here since early morning. Nevertheless, significant warming is expected tomorrow in Almaty. In midweek air temperature is predicted to exceed 20°C, meteorological service says,

