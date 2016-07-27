First stage of construction of high-voltage line in East Kazakhstan region to be completed by the end of 2016 - «Samruk-Kazyna"

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Board of "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC Umirzak Shukeyev visited East Kazakhstan region, where he familiarized with several projects.

U.Shukeyev held a meeting at the production site of «KEGOC» JSC in Semey with the participation of the general contractors involved in the construction of high-voltage line "North - East - South", Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.



Despite the task complexity, the first project stage in direction of "Ekibastuz - Shulbinskaya HPP (Semey) - Ust-Kamenogorsk" line will be completed ahead of schedule. Instead 2017, it will be completed this year.



According to Chairman of the Board of «KEGOC» JSC Bakytzhan Kazhiyev, the company and its partners carefully analyzed the work schedule, delivery terms of materials and equipment, and searched for opportunities to speed up implementation of the first project stage. All construction and installation works will be completed this autumn. Following the complex testing of equipment, "Ekibastuz - Shulbinskaya HPP (Semey) - Ust-Kamenogorsk" line will be put into operation.



This will increase the network capacity, to cover a deficit in the area of electricity, as well as to ensure energy security of the country.

In the long term a new transit will ensure full power of cascade of the Irtysh hydropower plants. The cost of the first construction stage of the high-voltage line is 43.3 billion tenge. Funding is provided by "KEGOC" JSC.