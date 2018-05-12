First stage of South Gas Corridor to start up May 29

BAKU. KAZINFORM The first stage of the 2000-km South Gas Corridor (SGC), from Azerbaijan's Caspian shores to Eskisheher in Turkey, will start up May 29 with a ceremony in Baku, a government source has told NGW.

"The SGC opening ceremony will be attended by state and government delegations of those countries that will receive gas, as well as the heads of companies that are involved in this project," the source said, Trend reports.

The Southern Gas Corridor, worth over $40 billion, is considered as one of the priority energy projects for the EU, which strives for diversification of gas sources. The project envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At an initial stage, the gas to be produced in the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Shah Deniz Stage 2, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

