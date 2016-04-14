First steps of domestic pharmacists' entry into Vietnamese market.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - August 11-13, 2016 "KAZNEX INVEST" JSC is planning to hold a presentation of Russian pharmaceutical companies in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam using a single national stand.

Vietnam has a great potential, and signed agreement on free trade zone with that country is one of the opportunities for expansion of economic cooperation, in particular the development of foreign trade and increasing the export of Kazakh products in the Vietnamese market.



Vietnam is a country with a developing economy and with a population of over 90 million people, which need large amounts of consumer goods, engineering products, energy and raw materials. The country's GDP amounted to about 173 billion US dollars, it is expected that thanks to the agreement, by 2020 the volume of mutual trade between the EEU member countries, and Vietnam will rise to 10 billion U.S. dollars. In 2014, Vietnam imported medicines in the amount of $ 2.2 billion, KAZNEX INVEST reported.



Armana Bekbasova, the representative of KAZNEX INVEST: "We are seeing interest from Kazakhstani producers to this market. In conjunction with the Pharmmedindustry Association of Kazakhstan there were selected the best participants and they already received applications from four of the Kazakhstan producers of medicines, which are leaders in the market of Kazakhstan and have successfully exported their products to CIS countries. So we plan to comprehensively present them at the site of the MEDI-PHARM EXPO 2016 exhibition in Ho Chi Minh in August. Sure that the results of this national stand, medicines of a domestic production will be presented in drugstores of Vietnam and the ASEAN and South-East Asia as a whole".