    First suspects detained in connection with Thailand explosions - police

    12:54, 12 August 2016
    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - The first suspects have been detained following a string of explosions in Thailand, local police said Friday.

    "Police have already detained the first persons suspected of preparing and organizing the explosions. I cannot give more specific information at this time," a police spokesman said in a statement broadcast by several local TV channels.

    The string of explosions in Thailand was not related to international terrorism, local police said Friday.

    "What happened was not related to international terrorism, it was carried out by local malefactors," a police spokesman said in a statement broadcast by local TV channels.

    Source: Sputniknews.com 

    Фото: © REUTERS/ Dailynews

