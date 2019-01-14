First Sustainable Finance Forum to kick off on January 16

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, is set to host the inaugural Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, ADSFF, on 16th January, as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, organised by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company Masdar.



The forum, which is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre, will fully focus on understanding of and driving sustainable financing and capital investments towards positive economic, social and environmental impacts, WAM reports.

In recent years, a number of national and international policy initiatives around sustainable finance has been developed and established to increase recognition of Environment, Social and Governance impact and increase investment flows into sustainable development goals The exclusive ADSFF aims to provide an open platform for up-front dialogue among UAE and global industry leaders and decision-makers from the global sustainability and financial community.

More than 200 global leaders and speakers will be attending the Forum including Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Ibrahim Al-Omar, Governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority; Alex Coelho, CEO of Al Hilal Bank; Martin Scheck, CEO of International Capital Market Authority; Sir Roger Gifford, Chairman of Green Finance Initiative, City of London; and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market.

The forum will focus on four key pillars of sustainable finance; "Integrating Sustainability into ADGM Regulatory Framework", "Building Stronger Cooperation among National and International Players", "Fostering Greater Communication, Knowledge and Awareness of Sustainable Finance" and "Creating a Robust ADGM Sustainable Finance Platform".

The ADSFF will address the opportunities and challenges that come with the adoption of sustainable finance, as well as highlight the UAE Vision 2021, the Green Agenda 2015 - 2030, and others.