First triplets born this year in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The first triples came into this world this year in Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from the regional administration's press service.

Doctors of the regional perinatal center admitted they had had to fight for three boys' lives as they were born prematurely.



Although there were some complications during their mother's pregnancy and afterwards, she and three newborns are doing fine. They have already been dismissed from the center.