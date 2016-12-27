First Tu-154’s black box recovered

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first black box of Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 which crashed in the Black Sea was recovered. The search operation is underway, Kazinform has learnt from foreign media

As it was reported, Tu-154 of Russian Defense Ministry crashed in the Black Sea. The plane was carrying 92 passengers and crew.



The Tupolev crashed shortly after take-off from Adler airport near Sochi.



Among the passengers of the flight were 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters of Russian federal channels, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants

Tu-154 disappeared from the radars shortly after taking off from Adler airport at 05:27 local time (02:27 UTC) on Sunday, 25 December. The aircraft was heading for Russian airbase Hmeimim, south-east of Latakia where the Ensemble was due to give a concert for Russian troops in Syria.



The aircraft was conducting a one stop flight from Moscow and landed in Sochi for refueling.