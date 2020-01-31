  • kz
    First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia

    19:05, 31 January 2020
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Two persons infected with coronavirus have been identified in Russia, both are Chinese citizens, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said, TASS reports.

    «The Rospobrebnadzor [Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being] services have identified two persons infected with coronavirus in Russia - in the Trans-Baikal Region and the Tyumen Region. They are under strict surveillance. They have been isolated, and necessary assistance has been provided to them. Both are Chinese citizens,» she said.



    Russia World News
