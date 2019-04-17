First Vice Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Talgat Zhanzhumenov has been appointed First Vice Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing PM's press service.

Talgat Zhanzhumenov was born in 1968 in East Kazakhstan region.



In different years, he worked for the Republic of Kazakhstan Air Forces, Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan Ministry of Defense, Republican Guard and Security Council of Kazakhstan.



In 2001-2006, he was Deputy Commander of the Republican Guard of Kazakhstan.



In 2008-2010, he was Rear Services Chief of the Republic of Kazakhstan Armed Forces.



In 2010-2013, he was Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan.



In 2014-2015, Talgat Zhanzhumenov served as Deputy Chief of the Secretariat of the Security Council of the Presidential Administration.



In 2015-2016, he was Chief of the Department for Military Security and Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Security Council.



From October 2016 to April 2019 he was Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.