First Vice Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Executive Order of the Kazakh Government, Roman Sklyar Roman has been appointed First Vice Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

Mr. Sklyar is a graduate of the Pavlodar State University, Moscow Institute of Modern Business and the Kazakh Institute of Law and International Relations.

In different years, Roman Sklyar worked as Head of Public Procurement Division, Chief of Staff, Deputy Mayor of Pavlodar city, Director of the Department of Energy and Utilities of Astana city. He served also as Deputy Governor and First Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region, Vice Minister of Transport and Communications, Vice President of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

From March to May 2016, Roman Sklyar was a member of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Chairperson of the Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development.



On May 2016, Roman Sklyar served as Vice Minister of National Economy.



Since December 2016 until today, he had held the post of Vice Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan.