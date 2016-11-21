First Vice PM familiarizes with G4 city satellite towns construction

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has surveyed the construction progress of satellite towns G4 City, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Askar Mamin familiarized with the construction of the satellite town located in the northern part of the Almaty agglomeration.



In total, local authorities plan to implement the project including four satellite towns: Gate City, Golden City, Growing City and Green City.







"It's safe to say that 2017 is the year the G4 City has been launched. Infrastructure is in place. Industrial, residential and logistics areas will be developed," Mamin said during the visit.



He also pointed out that all conditions had been created for potential investors: "It is necessary to work with investors more actively. We need to provide direct investment."



It should be noted that the Bereke industrial zone will be opened on the territory of the Gate City.



