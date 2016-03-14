First Vice Prime Minister to visit Khorgos

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Today First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev will arrive in Taldykorgan on a working visit.

According to the program, B.Sagintayev plans to visit the International Centre for Cross-Border Cooperation "Khorgos" in order to get familiar with the infrastructure of the center. In addition, he will participate in the presentation of FEZ "Khorgos-Eastern Gates".

Next he will visit the neighboring checkpoint "Zharkent" and Nurkent village.

In addition, Mr. Sagintayev will inspect the dry port of SEZ "Khorgos-Eastern Gates" and the station "Altynkol".

In the afternoon, the first vice-premier will go back to Taldykorgan and get acquainted with the industrial zone "Taldykorgan".