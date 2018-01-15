First volume of encyclopedia of sacred places of Kazakhstan released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first volume of the encyclopedia of sacred places of Kazakhstan was presented at the National Museum in Astana today, within the framework of the 2nd Forum on the Sacred Geography of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The edition includes 2,000 copies in Kazakh and Russian. The first volume of the encyclopedia is devoted to the sacred places of Astana city and Akmola region, as well as Almaty city and Almaty region.









A number of books on national and regional sacred places that came as the result of research expeditions to the regions of Kazakhstan were also presented during the event.













Speaking at the presentation, the head of the Sacred Kazakhstan research center, Berik Abdygaliuly, said that within the framework of the Sacred Geography project it is planned to develop a virtual map of all the sacred places in the country that would give travelers an opportunity not only to learn about the sites and the monuments but also to find routes to them.





