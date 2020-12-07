First Volunteer Medical Worker Training School opened in Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – The first training school for volunteer medical workers has been opened in the city of Shymkent, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the emergency assistance program Qolda.

The project Volunteer Medical Worker School led by the Medical Youth of Kazakhstan – a republican public association – as part of the emergency assistance program Qolda aims at connecting medical students from the city of Shymkent and 15 regions of Kazakhstan.

The school is to conduct training in voluntary assistance, health literacy, first aid, COVID-19 prevention, and health promotion.

The similar school is to be opened in the city of Turkestan.