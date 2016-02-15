First Zika case registered in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The first case of Zika virus has been registered on the territory of Russia, the consumer watchdog's press service said on Monday.

"The person with the virus is currently at an infectious diseases hospital, her condition is satisfactory. Medical observation of family members was established, no clinical manifestations of the virus were registered among them, and they tested negative for the Zika virus," the press service said.

The person infected with the virus previously went on vacation to the Dominican Republic, TASS reports.