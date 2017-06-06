Firuza Sharipova challenges IBO Champ

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Champion of Kazakhstan, the bronze medalist of Asian championship has challenged IBO World Champion Svetlana Kulakova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Svetlana Kulakova, to fight you, I'm ready to climb two weight classes up. Don't turn down the fight. Let's show the spectators a beautiful fight," she said in a video message on her Instagram.

Firuza Sharipova made her professional debut on May 21, 2016, with a loss to Sophia Ochigava on points.

Svetlana Kulakova is a Russian boxer and kickboxer. She is a 2011 World Champion and four-time European champion (2004, 2006, 2006, 2012) in kickboxing among amateurs. 2010 World Champion in kickboxing among professionals. Bronze medalist at the 2002 World Championships and Europe (2003) in boxing among amateurs. Interim World Champion in the first welterweight among professionals (WBA, 2013-2014).