Firuza Sharipova gets permission to fight for championship title

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation issued permission for Firuza Sharipova of Kazakhstan, a winner of a number of championship belts in two weight categories, to fight Finland's Eva Wahlström, the holder of the WBC female super-featherweight title, Kazinform correspondent cites the media office of the Kazakh athlete.

It will be a super-featherweight fight. The WBC title, held by the Finnish boxer, and the IBO belt, owned by Firuza Sharipova, are at stake. The winner of this fight will be considered as the world's best fighter in this weight class.

The fight will take place at the SIBUR ARENA in St. Petersburg, Russia, on December 22.