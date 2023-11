ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova (4-1, 2KO) has defeated Russian Olga Zabavina (0-6) in the professional fight held in Moscow, Sports.kz reports.

The six-round fight ended with Sharipova's victory, as she knocked out her opponent in the third round.



This became the fifth win for Sharipova on the professional ring and the third one grabbed ahead of time.