ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Saturday, Kazakhstan boxer Firuza Sharipova (1-1-0) met Serbian Milena Matovic (0-0-0) at the Almaty Boxing Evening held at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace, Sports.kz reported.

The Kazakh athlete won over her opponent with a knockout after which Matovic’s corner threw in a towel.

This victory became the second one for Sharipova in the professional ring.