Firuza Sharipova named best puncher in women's boxing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first Kazakhstani female in professional boxing Firuza Sharipova topped the list of the best punchers in professional women's boxing, according to EXPO-2017 Media Center.

The complete list of the best punchers is as follows:

1. Firuza Sharipova;

2. Natascha Ragosina;

3. Jelena Mrdjenovich;

4. Anne Sophie Mathis;

5. Katie Taylor.

The 22-year-old Firuza Sharipova is rightfully considered one of the most talented women in professional boxing. She quickly broke into the elite with one of the fastest knockouts in women's boxing 54 seconds into a fight against Russian Victoriya Kotova.





Sharipova is currently preparing for a title fight scheduled for August 26 in the framework of EXPO-2017 in Astana.

It should be noted that previously, Firuza was named the most beautiful women in the world of martial arts.