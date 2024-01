ASTANA. KAZINFORM The next fight of Kazakh boxer Firuza Sharipova, the WIBA and WBU lightweight world champion, will be held on December 17, Kazinform cites Sports.kz .

According to BoxRec.com, it is the city of Astana that will host the match. The vacant IBO Female super featherweight title will be on the line.

Sharipova's contender has not been announced yet.