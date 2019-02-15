Firuza Sharipova tops WBA ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova tops the WBA ranking, Kazinform reports.

As the boxer's press service informed, this ranking makes Firuza eligible to vie for Irish boxer Katie Taylor's champion belt.



The World Boxing Organization is the oldest international association of professional boxing. Gennady Golovkin, Mike Tyson, Muhammed Ali and many other legendary boxers were ranked as the WBA champions.



Firuza Sharipova is the first female boxer from Kazakhstan owing belts in lightweight and super featherweight categories. Her next bout will be against WBC champion Eva Ulrika Birgitta Wahlström.