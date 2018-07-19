Fish oil supplements' heart health benefit challenged by new study

LONDON. KAZINFORM There is little or no effect of omega 3 supplements on our risk of experiencing heart disease, stroke or death, according to a new study released Wednesday.

A new systematic review by Cochrane, an independent network of researchers, professionals, patients, carers and people interested in health, combines the results of seventy-nine randomized trials involving 112,059 people. These studies assessed effects of consuming additional omega 3 fat, compared with usual or lower omega 3, on diseases of the heart and circulation, Xinhua reports.



Omega 3 is a type of fat. Small amounts of omega 3 fats are essential for good health, and they can be found in the food that we eat. The main types of omega 3 fatty acids include alpha­linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). EPA and DHA, collectively called long chain omega 3 fats, are naturally found in fatty fish, such as salmon and fish oils including cod liver oil.

Researchers found that long-chain omega 3 fats had little or no meaningful effect on the risk of death from any cause.

Taking more long-chain omega 3 fats, including EPA and DHA, primarily through supplements probably makes little or no difference to risk of cardiovascular events, coronary heart deaths, coronary heart disease events, stroke or heart irregularities.

"The most trustworthy studies consistently showed little or no effect of long-chain omega 3 fats on cardiovascular health. On the other hand, while oily fish is a healthy food, it is unclear from the small number of trials whether eating more oily fish is protective of our hearts," said the study's lead author, Dr. Lee Hooper from the University of East Anglia, UK.