TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A fisher drowned in Lake Balkhash in Zhambyl region on May 30.

According to reports, the 59-year-old man drowned near Shyganak village. Locals pulled out his body out of the water.



Additionally, a 2-year-old girl drowned in an irrigation channel in Taraz city and a 4-year-old boy drowned in the Talas River in Baizakskiy district in Zhambyl region this week.