Fisherman gets stuck in net, drowns in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Over 30 tragic water accidents have been registered in Zhambyl region since the beginning of this year, Kazinform reports.

The latest one happened not far from Birlik village in Shuskiy district yesterday.



According to reports, a 65-year-old man drowned while fishing on the Shu River on August 15 at 1:30 a.m. The fisherman got stuck in his own net. Locals discovered the body and pulled it out of the water.



Of 33 water accidents, 18 claimed lives of children.