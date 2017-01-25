Fishermen rescued from blizzard

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 90 km from Arkalyk, Kostanay region, fishermen got stuck on frozen Beken lake. Their cars are totally left under the snow.

The Arkalyk rescue service received the call on January 24. Approaching the location the rescue team saw two vehicles covered with snow. The five fishermen were inside the vehicles. There was no chance for them to leave the lake on their own. The rescue team helped towed the vehicles off the lake to a safe place.





The five fishermen were evacuated to Arkalyk. Their condition is estimated as good.