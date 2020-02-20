Fishing industry development one of the priorities, Governor of Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - At the reporting meeting with the population Governor of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov draw special attention to the development of fisheries and the fight against poaching, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He informed that the previous year the region was allocated a quota for catching 15,464 tons of fish. The quota was used by 84.7%.

Makhambet Dosmukhambetov instructed the fisheries department to develop a plan to recover this sector of the economy. He stressed that the fight against poaching is of high priority as well. The Head of State set this task in his annual Address to the people of Kazakhstan.

«In 2019, about 1,500 administrative and criminal cases were initiated on the facts of poaching. 287 people were brought to justice,» the governor of the region said.

It should be noted that within the previous year 7.5 million sturgeon fish fries were released to the Ural River.