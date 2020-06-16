FISU names Iranian taekwondoka as best athlete of decade

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - International University Sports Federation (FISU) has named Iranian karate fighter Armin Hadipour as the best athlete of the decade, according to the head of the karate committee of Gilan Province.

Mohsen Setorgi said that Hadipour was also among the candidates of the best FISU athlete of the year in 2019.

Hadipour won the gold medal of the universiade for three consecutive editions.

He has also booked a ticket for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games where he is also expected to shine.

Source: IRNA