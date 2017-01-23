FISU President arrived in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - President of FISU Oleg Matitsyn arrived in Almaty today morning for participation in the Universiade-2017. At the airport he was met by deputy akim of Almaty Arman Kyrykbayev and head of Directorate of the Universiade-2017 Nail Nurov.

The airplane arrived in Almaty with a small delay, however the warm greeting of the Organizing committee and the traditional Kazakh welcome ceremony smoothed the moment.

Oleg Matitsyn arrived before the Universiade opening ceremony of the in order to participate in the final meeting of FISU Executive Committee before the start of the competitions. Speaking about preparation of Almaty for the Universiade Matitsyn noted the complexity of organizing such a large-scale sports project which requires harmonious interaction of the FISU, Organizing Committee, national student federations and city administration. FISU President noted that throughout the preparation period he and the members of FISU had been coming to Almaty not as controllers but as members of a single working team.

"Education, sport and culture is what can make the world stable and developing. Sport is the ambassador of peace", the President of FISU told.