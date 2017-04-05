FISU President thanks Kazakh leader for Winter Universiade organization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Oleg Matytsin has thanked President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for the organization of the 28th Winter Universiade and support of all FISU initiatives.

"On behalf of the International University Sports Federation and on my own behalf please accept my profound gratitude for continued support of this project. I am confident that the success of the Universiade and Kazakhstan's national team will give a huge impulse to the development of student's sport and popularization of healthy lifestyle among youth," Matytsin's telegram reads.



FISU President noted that the 28th World Winter Universiade in Almaty city demonstrated Kazakhstan's readiness to hold international high-level sports events.



"Many foreign guests believe that the Universiade in Almaty was the best in history of the World Winter Universiade thanks to well-coordinated and effective work. All guests and athletes praised hospitality of Kazakhstani citizens who made their stay in Almaty unforgettable," Matytsin wrote.



In his words, the 28th Winter Universiade was broadcast in 70 countries strengthening Kazakhstan's authority internationally.