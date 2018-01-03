Five avalanches roar down mountains in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Five avalanches descended mountains in southern Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites KAZSELEZASHITA Governmental Institution.

"An observer of the Shymbulak avalanche station reported that spontaneous avalanches were detected in the following avalanche catchments: No.1-300 m3, No.3- 400 m3, No. 4 - 700 m3, No.5 - 1200 m3, and No.6 - 200 m3," the report says.

All the avalanches did not reach the river. The total volume of the descended avalanche is 2,800 cubic meters. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The information was submitted further as per the response notification flow chart.