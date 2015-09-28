  • kz
    Five cars burnt in Ust-Kamenogorsk overnight

    12:17, 28 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Five cars burnt simultaneously in two districts of Ust-Kamenogorsk overnight today YK-avto.kz says.

    According to rescuers, the first incident occurred in one of the yards at Kosmicheskaya Street when a Skoda Yeti caught a fire which spread to VAZ 2115, parked next to it. Both cars had been seriously damaged before the firefighter came. At the same night, the emergencies department got a message of three burning cars - Moskvitch 424, VAZ 21099 and Lada Granta parked at Voroshilov Street. The total area of the fire made nine square meters. Experts do not rule out arson attack on cars

    East Kazakhstan region Accidents News
