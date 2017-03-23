  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Five dead in London terror attack

    10:18, 23 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM London terrorist attack leaves 5 people dead and 40 people injured, according to Mark Rowley, Scotland Yard's top anti-terror officer, RIA Novosti reports.

    Earlier police said that four people were killed and at least 20 people had been injured.

    "40 people were injured, some with serious injuries, and 5 dead including a police officer Keith Palmer, who was a member of the Diplomatic Protection Service", Rowley said.

    The terror attack occurred in one of London's most popular destinations: the car moving along a pavement over Westminster Bridge hit several people, reached the Parliament building but the attacker had been stopped by police. Armed with a knife he stabbed a police officer who later died. The suspected terrorist was then shot by another officer.

     

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham

     

    Tags:
    World News Terrorism Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!