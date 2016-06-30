Five fight to lead Tories and Britain

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Justice Secretary Michael Gove and Home Secretary Theresa May lead a five-way race to be the next Conservative Party leader and UK prime minister, BBC News reports.

Mr Gove was a surprise addition to the race, having been expected to back Boris Johnson, who shocked the political world by ruling himself out.



Minister Andrea Leadsom, MP Liam Fox and Work and Pensions Secretary Stephen Crabb are also in the running.



The winner of the contest is set to be announced on 9 September.



The leadership battle has been sparked by David Cameron's decision to step down as prime minister after losing the EU referendum, which saw the country vote by 52% to 48% to leave the EU.



Mr Gove's announcement early on Thursday that he would challenge the leadership was unexpected, as the justice secretary had been expected to throw his weight behind fellow leading Leave campaigner Mr Johnson for Conservative leader.



Explaining his decision, he said: "I have repeatedly said that I do not want to be prime minister. That has always been my view. But events since last Thursday have weighed heavily with me.

